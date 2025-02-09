Agara, Stanford Cardinal to visit Roberts, Louisville Cardinals

Stanford Cardinal (11-11, 3-8 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (16-7, 9-3 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ACC foes Louisville and Stanford meet on Sunday.

The Cardinals have gone 7-3 at home. Louisville averages 73.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.4 points per game.

The Cardinal are 3-8 against ACC opponents. Stanford has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Louisville makes 43.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Stanford has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Stanford averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Louisville gives up.

The Cardinals and Cardinal meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tajianna Roberts is averaging 12.9 points and 1.9 steals for the Cardinals. Jayda Curry is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Elena Bosgana is shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Cardinal, while averaging 11.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Nunu Agara is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 64.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press