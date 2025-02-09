Nevada hosts Fresno State following Weaver’s 20-point showing

Fresno State Bulldogs (5-19, 1-12 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (13-10, 5-7 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Nevada after Jalen Weaver scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 89-81 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Wolf Pack have gone 9-4 at home. Nevada is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-12 in MWC play. Fresno State is fourth in the MWC scoring 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Alex Crawford averaging 7.8.

Nevada is shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 47.1% Fresno State allows to opponents. Fresno State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Nevada gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Davidson is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wolf Pack. Kobe Sanders is averaging 13.6 points and 3.8 assists over the past 10 games.

Weaver is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 12.5 points. Crawford is shooting 48.8% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 72.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press