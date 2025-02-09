No. 1 UCLA travels to Oregon for conference matchup

UCLA Bruins (22-0, 10-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA faces Oregon in Big Ten action Sunday.

The Ducks are 13-2 on their home court. Oregon is 4-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bruins are 10-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA scores 81.5 points and has outscored opponents by 26.7 points per game.

Oregon’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UCLA gives up. UCLA scores 20.9 more points per game (81.5) than Oregon gives up (60.6).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillipina Kyei is averaging seven points and 6.2 rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lauren Betts is scoring 20.2 points per game and averaging 9.9 rebounds for the Bruins. Kiki Rice is averaging 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press