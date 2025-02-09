No. 23 Alabama plays Mississippi State after Nye’s 27-point game

Alabama Crimson Tide (19-5, 6-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (17-7, 4-6 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Alabama visits Mississippi State after Aaliyah Nye scored 27 points in Alabama’s 84-66 win over the Florida Gators.

The Bulldogs are 9-2 in home games. Mississippi State is seventh in the SEC with 16.2 assists per game led by Eniya Russell averaging 4.0.

The Crimson Tide are 6-4 in conference games. Alabama is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Mississippi State makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.5 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (36.7%). Alabama averages 16.6 more points per game (78.4) than Mississippi State gives up to opponents (61.8).

The Bulldogs and Crimson Tide square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 16.5 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Russell is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games.

Nye is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 14.3 points. Zaay Green is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 35.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press