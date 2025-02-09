Purdue visits Adams and Rutgers

Purdue Boilermakers (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-14, 1-11 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers hosts Purdue after Destiny Adams scored 24 points in Rutgers’ 81-60 loss to the Indiana Hoosiers.

The Scarlet Knights have gone 8-8 at home. Rutgers is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Boilermakers have gone 1-10 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue is 2-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

Rutgers averages 68.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 Purdue allows. Purdue averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Rutgers gives up.

The Scarlet Knights and Boilermakers face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiyomi McMiller is scoring 18.7 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Adams is averaging 17.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Reagan Bass is averaging 8.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers. McKenna Layden is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 61.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

Boilermakers: 1-9, averaging 56.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press