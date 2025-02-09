UC Riverside takes down Cal State Bakersfield 69-64

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Barrington Hargress’ 19 points helped UC Riverside defeat Cal State Bakersfield 69-64 on Saturday night.

Hargress also had three steals for the Highlanders (16-9, 9-4 Big West Conference). Niyi Olabode scored 13 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Isaiah Moses shot 1 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9) were led by CJ Hardy, who posted 20 points and seven rebounds. Jemel Jones added 14 points and five assists for Cal State Bakersfield. Corey Stephenson finished with 11 points.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. UC Riverside visits UC Davis and Cal State Bakersfield plays UC San Diego at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press