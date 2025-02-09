Jack Payne, Tyler Linhardt rally Idaho to 78-76 victory over Sacramento State

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Jack Payne had 21 points and Tyler Linhardt made 3 of 4 free throws in the final 13 seconds to rally Idaho to a 78-76 victory over Sacramento State on Saturday.

Payne also had six rebounds for the Vandals (11-14, 6-6 Big Sky Conference). Tyler Mrus scored 17 points and Linhardt pitched in with 16 points, six rebounds and four steals.

Chudi Dioramma and Julian Vaughns both scored 19 to lead the Hornets (6-18, 2-9). Dioramma added six rebounds and Vaughns had two steals. Lachlan Brewer recorded 13 points and seven rebounds.

Dioramma’s layup gave Sac State a 76-75 lead with 56 seconds left. Linhardt made two foul shots with 15 seconds left and 1 of 2 with three to go. Leo Ricketts missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the Hornets.

By The Associated Press