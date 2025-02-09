Johnson posts a double-double as UCLA feasts on Penn State turnovers for 7th straight win, 78-54

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for his first career double-double and UCLA turned in a dominant 78-54 win over Penn State on Saturday.

The Bruins forced 18 Penn State turnovers, turning them into 24 points. UCLA turned the ball over just four times.

UCLA (18-6, 9-4) won its seventh straight game, a streak that includes wins over No. 21 Wisconsin, then-No. 16 Oregon and No. 9 Michigan State.

Zach Hicks sandwiched a pair of 3-pointers around a pair of free throws to help the Nittany Lions (13-11, 3-10) take 16-14 lead midway through the first half, but Tyler Bilodeau scored at the basket and Skyy Clark and Johnson each dunked following a Penn State turnover as the Bruins went on a 10-0 run to take a 25-16 lead that ballooned to a 44-31 advantage at intermission.

Johnson hit 7 of 12 from the field, including 0-for-3 from distance, and added six assists, four steals and a blocked shot to his totals. Clark was 6 of 7 from the floor and added 14 points and Sebastian Mack added another 14 points off the UCLA bench. Bilodeau contributed 11 points. The Bruins shot 47% from the floor (31 of 66) and had 21 assists and 13 steals.

Penn State, which lost its fifth straight game and ninth in its last 10, shot 38% for the game (19 of 50) and was 11 of 12 from the free throw line. Hicks was the lone double-digit scorer with 14 points and eight rebounds.

The victory leaves UCLA coach Mick Cronin just two wins shy of his 500th career victory.

UCLA travels to face No. 23 Illinois on Tuesday. Penn State takes on USC on Tuesday.

___

