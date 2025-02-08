UCLA plays Penn State, aims for 7th straight win

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA will try to build upon its six-game win streak with a victory over Penn State.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA is 16-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.1 turnovers per game.

The Nittany Lions are 3-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCLA averages 75.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 72.5 Penn State allows. Penn State averages 17.1 more points per game (81.4) than UCLA allows (64.3).

The Bruins and Nittany Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is averaging 13.9 points for the Bruins. Eric Dailey Jr. is averaging 12.1 points over the past 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14 points, 7.7 assists and two steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press