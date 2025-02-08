Cal hosts Hildreth and Wake Forest

Wake Forest Demon Deacons (17-6, 9-3 ACC) at California Golden Bears (12-11, 5-7 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Demon Deacons -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest visits Cal after Cameron Hildreth scored 22 points in Wake Forest’s 79-73 victory against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears have gone 10-4 in home games. Cal has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Demon Deacons are 9-3 in conference matchups. Wake Forest averages 70.1 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

Cal makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Wake Forest has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Wake Forest averages 70.1 points per game, 4.9 fewer than the 75.0 Cal gives up to opponents.

The Golden Bears and Demon Deacons meet Saturday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jovan Blacksher Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Jeremiah Wilkinson is shooting 36.3% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games.

Hunter Sallis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Hildreth is averaging 15.8 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 29.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press