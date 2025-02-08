UC Irvine hosts UCSD after Tait-Jones’ 28-point game

UCSD Tritons (19-4, 9-2 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (20-3, 10-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tritons -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSD visits UC Irvine after Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones scored 28 points in UCSD’s 91-71 victory over the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Anteaters are 8-0 on their home court. UC Irvine ranks second in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Tritons are 9-2 in conference games. UCSD is 1-0 in one-possession games.

UC Irvine makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than UCSD has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). UCSD has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of UC Irvine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Hohn is averaging 12.2 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Anteaters. Bent Leuchten is averaging 16.6 points and 10.1 rebounds while shooting 51.1% over the past 10 games.

Tait-Jones is shooting 58.8% and averaging 19.9 points for the Tritons. Tyler McGhie is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Tritons: 8-2, averaging 82.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

