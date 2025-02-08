Radford visits Longwood after Moss’ 21-point game

Radford Highlanders (15-10, 5-5 Big South) at Longwood Lancers (16-8, 5-4 Big South)

Farmville, Virginia; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Radford faces Longwood after Jarvis Moss scored 21 points in Radford’s 78-75 loss to the High Point Panthers.

The Lancers have gone 11-1 in home games. Longwood is 3-0 in one-possession games.

The Highlanders are 5-5 against Big South opponents. Radford averages 74.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.5 points per game.

Longwood averages 79.3 points, 8.4 more per game than the 70.9 Radford allows. Radford’s 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.4 percentage points lower than Longwood has allowed to its opponents (47.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Colby Garland is averaging 11.4 points and 4.5 assists for the Lancers. Michael Christmas is averaging 13.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 41.3% over the past 10 games.

Moss is averaging 14 points for the Highlanders. Brandon Maclin is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 5-5, averaging 79.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press