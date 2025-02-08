UMBC plays Maine after Banks’ 30-point performance

UMBC Retrievers (11-13, 3-6 America East) at Maine Black Bears (15-9, 7-2 America East)

Orono, Maine; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Bears -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC faces Maine after Marcus Banks scored 30 points in UMBC’s 79-78 loss to the New Hampshire Wildcats.

The Black Bears have gone 7-1 in home games. Maine is 2-3 in one-possession games.

The Retrievers have gone 3-6 against America East opponents. UMBC ranks seventh in the America East with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Odunowo averaging 2.3.

Maine scores 72.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than the 77.5 UMBC allows. UMBC has shot at a 49.1% rate from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Maine have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Lopez is averaging 15.3 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Banks averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Bryce Johnson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Bears: 7-3, averaging 70.8 points, 26.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Retrievers: 4-6, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points.

By The Associated Press