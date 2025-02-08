Jackson State hosts Mississippi Valley State following Ruffin’s 23-point outing

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-19, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (6-16, 6-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -20.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State plays Mississippi Valley State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 23 points in Jackson State’s 91-89 overtime loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Tigers have gone 3-1 at home. Jackson State averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Jackson State’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Mississippi Valley State gives up. Mississippi Valley State averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.8 per game Jackson State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 9.8 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Ruffin is averaging 17.3 points, four assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Arthur Tate is averaging 11.3 points for the Delta Devils. Jair Horton is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 57.1 points, 25.9 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press