Penn State faces UCLA, aims to end 4-game slide

Penn State Nittany Lions (13-10, 3-9 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (17-6, 8-4 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn State comes into the matchup against UCLA as losers of four games in a row.

The Bruins have gone 12-1 in home games. UCLA ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Johnson averaging 1.7.

The Nittany Lions have gone 3-9 against Big Ten opponents. Penn State has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

UCLA scores 75.4 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 72.5 Penn State gives up. Penn State has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Andrews is shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 7.7 points. Eric Dailey Jr. is shooting 51.7% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 14 points, 7.7 assists and two steals for the Nittany Lions. Nicholas Kern is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Nittany Lions: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 27.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press