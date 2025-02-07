Long Beach State hosts CSU Northridge after Adams’ 21-point game

CSU Northridge Matadors (16-7, 8-4 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-17, 3-9 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Northridge visits Long Beach State after Marcus Adams Jr. scored 21 points in CSU Northridge’s 82-63 win against the CSU Fullerton Titans.

The Beach have gone 3-7 at home. Long Beach State is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Matadors have gone 8-4 against Big West opponents. CSU Northridge averages 16.8 assists per game to lead the Big West, paced by Keonte Jones with 4.1.

Long Beach State makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than CSU Northridge has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). CSU Northridge has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points above the 45.7% shooting opponents of Long Beach State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is shooting 40.4% and averaging 18.4 points for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jones is averaging 12.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists, two steals and 1.5 blocks for the Matadors. Adams is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points per game.

Matadors: 7-3, averaging 79.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press