Sacramento State plays Idaho following Holt’s 32-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-17, 2-8 Big Sky) at Idaho Vandals (10-14, 5-6 Big Sky)

Moscow; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State plays Idaho after Jacob Holt scored 32 points in Sacramento State’s 83-80 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Vandals have gone 6-5 at home. Idaho is 3-11 against opponents over .500.

The Hornets are 2-8 against conference opponents. Sacramento State allows 69.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.3 points per game.

Idaho is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 66.7 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 75.0 Idaho allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Mrus averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Vandals, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Kristian Gonzalez is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Holt is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 12.2 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vandals: 4-6, averaging 73.5 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Hornets: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press