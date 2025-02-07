Akron hosts Corey and South Alabama

South Alabama Jaguars (16-8, 8-4 Sun Belt) at Akron Zips (17-5, 10-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama plays Akron after Myles Corey scored 27 points in South Alabama’s 84-59 win over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Zips are 11-0 in home games. Akron leads the MAC in rebounding, averaging 36.5 boards. James Okonkwo leads the Zips with 7.7 rebounds.

The Jaguars are 6-4 on the road. South Alabama ranks seventh in the Sun Belt shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Akron makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.6 percentage points higher than South Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). South Alabama averages 72.1 points per game, 0.8 fewer than the 72.9 Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen Hardman is shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 6.3 points. Nate Johnson is averaging 16.1 points, six rebounds and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Barry Dunning Jr. is averaging 12.3 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Jaguars. Corey is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 10-0, averaging 87.8 points, 36.3 rebounds, 19.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

By The Associated Press