Seton Hall visits Peavy and Georgetown

Seton Hall Pirates (6-17, 1-11 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (14-9, 5-7 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Seton Hall after Micah Peavy scored 27 points in Georgetown’s 74-69 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

The Hoyas have gone 11-4 in home games. Georgetown ranks fourth in the Big East with 33.9 points per game in the paint led by Thomas Sorber averaging 9.5.

The Pirates are 1-11 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Georgetown scores 70.7 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 69.9 Seton Hall allows. Seton Hall averages 63.1 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 65.7 Georgetown allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peavy is averaging 14.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Hoyas. Malik Mack is averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Isaiah Coleman is averaging 14.6 points and 1.6 steals for the Pirates. Prince Aligbe is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 63.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Pirates: 1-9, averaging 66.1 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press