South Carolina visits Oweh and No. 14 Kentucky

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-12, 0-9 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-7, 4-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kentucky hosts South Carolina after Otega Oweh scored 24 points in Kentucky’s 98-84 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 11-2 in home games. Kentucky leads the SEC with 17.9 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 4.8.

The Gamecocks are 0-9 against conference opponents. South Carolina has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Kentucky averages 87.0 points, 17.8 more per game than the 69.2 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 43.4% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points above the 42.7% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxson Robinson averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Oweh is averaging 16 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Jamarii Thomas is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 13.2 points, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Collin Murray-Boyles is shooting 53.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 84.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.

Gamecocks: 1-9, averaging 63.6 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

By The Associated Press