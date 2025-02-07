Indiana takes on No. 24 Michigan, looks to end 4-game skid

Michigan Wolverines (17-5, 9-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-9, 5-7 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana heads into the matchup with No. 24 Michigan as losers of four in a row.

The Hoosiers have gone 11-2 in home games. Indiana is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wolverines are 9-2 in Big Ten play. Michigan averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when winning the turnover battle.

Indiana makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Michigan has allowed to its opponents (40.5%). Michigan averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Indiana gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oumar Ballo is averaging 14 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Hoosiers. Luke Goode is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Vladislav Goldin is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Wolverines. Tre Donaldson is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press