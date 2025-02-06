Cal Baptist hosts Simpson and Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-13, 1-7 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (11-10, 4-3 WAC)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah visits Cal Baptist after Jamir Simpson scored 24 points in Southern Utah’s 75-58 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Lancers have gone 7-4 at home. Cal Baptist is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Thunderbirds are 1-7 in conference matchups. Southern Utah is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Cal Baptist’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Southern Utah allows. Southern Utah averages 72.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 71.8 Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Daniels Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 27.0% from beyond the arc. AJ Braun is shooting 58.1% and averaging 10.6 points over the past 10 games.

Simpson is shooting 43.7% and averaging 17.0 points for the Thunderbirds. Dominique Ford is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Thunderbirds: 1-9, averaging 65.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press