Collier and the William & Mary Tribe visit conference foe Drexel

William & Mary Tribe (14-9, 8-2 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (12-11, 4-6 CAA)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dragons -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: CAA foes Drexel and William & Mary meet on Thursday.

The Dragons have gone 4-4 in home games. Drexel ranks fifth in the CAA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Cole Hargrove averaging 3.2.

The Tribe have gone 8-2 against CAA opponents. William & Mary is ninth in the CAA with 31.7 rebounds per game led by Chase Lowe averaging 5.2.

Drexel’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary scores 14.3 more points per game (80.7) than Drexel allows to opponents (66.4).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kobe Magee is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Dragons. Yame Butler is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Gabe Dorsey is scoring 12.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tribe. Matteus Case is averaging 10.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dragons: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Tribe: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press