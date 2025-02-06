CSU Bakersfield hosts Swenson and UCSB

UCSB Gauchos (14-8, 6-5 Big West) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (10-13, 4-7 Big West)

Bakersfield, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -2.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCSB plays CSU Bakersfield after Stephan D. Swenson scored 20 points in UCSB’s 85-54 victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Roadrunners have gone 7-3 in home games. CSU Bakersfield ranks seventh in the Big West with 26.1 points per game in the paint led by Corey Stephenson averaging 7.0.

The Gauchos are 6-5 in Big West play. UCSB is eighth in the Big West scoring 25.7 points per game in the paint led by Kenny Pohto averaging 11.7.

CSU Bakersfield makes 43.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than UCSB has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). UCSB averages 74.4 points per game, 0.7 more than the 73.7 CSU Bakersfield gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jemel Jones is averaging 18.2 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Swenson is shooting 46.8% and averaging 12.9 points for the Gauchos. Cole Anderson is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 73.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Gauchos: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

By The Associated Press