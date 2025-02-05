Jacobs leads Fresno State against San Diego State

San Diego State Aztecs (16-7, 5-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (15-8, 6-4 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts San Diego State after Mia Jacobs scored 36 points in Fresno State’s 99-85 victory over the San Jose State Spartans.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-3 at home. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 64.6 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Aztecs are 5-5 in conference games. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Cali Clark averaging 3.3.

Fresno State averages 64.8 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 60.3 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 5.1 more points per game (69.7) than Fresno State gives up (64.6).

The Bulldogs and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobs is scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mariah Elohim is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Natalia Martinez is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 8.5 points. Veronica Sheffey is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 65.6 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Aztecs: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press