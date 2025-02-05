Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State following Cook’s 27-point game

Sacramento State Hornets (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (7-16, 3-7 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Washington faces Sacramento State after Andrew Cook scored 27 points in Eastern Washington’s 72-49 victory against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Eagles have gone 5-4 at home. Eastern Washington averages 12.3 turnovers per game and is 4-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Hornets are 2-7 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Eastern Washington makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Sacramento State has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Sacramento State averages 66.1 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 74.8 Eastern Washington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Mason Williams is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jacob Holt is averaging 15.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Hornets. Julian Vaughns is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press