Thiero and Arkansas host Texas

Arkansas Razorbacks (13-8, 2-6 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-7, 4-5 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -7.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces Texas after Adou Thiero scored 21 points in Arkansas’ 89-79 win against the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Longhorns are 10-3 in home games. Texas averages 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Razorbacks are 2-6 in SEC play. Arkansas is sixth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Thiero averaging 4.4.

Texas makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.7 percentage points higher than Arkansas has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). Arkansas averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.5 per game Texas allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Johnson is averaging 19 points for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Boogie Fland is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 14.9 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Thiero is averaging 14.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press