Butler Bulldogs face the Villanova Wildcats on 5-game losing streak

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 6-4 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (12-12, 2-9 Big East)

Indianapolis; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler enters the matchup against Villanova as losers of five in a row.

The Bulldogs are 8-4 in home games. Butler is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Wildcats are 6-4 in Big East play. Villanova is fifth in the Big East with 14.5 assists per game led by Jasmine Bascoe averaging 4.5.

Butler averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 4.8 per game Villanova allows. Villanova has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.1% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Wildcats face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kilyn McGuff is averaging 11.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Sydney Jaynes is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games.

Bascoe is averaging 15.7 points, 4.5 assists and two steals for the Wildcats. Maddie Webber is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 56.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 63.5 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

