Cryer scores 18 points to lead No. 5 Houston to 72-63 win over Oklahoma State

HOUSTON (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 18 points, Milos Uzan added 17 points and No. 5 Houston rebounded from its first Big 12 loss of the season with a 72-63 win over Oklahoma State on Tuesday night.

J’Wan Roberts had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Terrance Arceneaux had 10 points for Houston (18-4, 10-1 Big 12), which shot 42% and went 8 of 21 on 3-pointers.

The Cougars lost to Texas Tech 82-81 in overtime on Saturday, and improved to 31-2 after a loss since Feb. 1, 2017.

Abou Ousmane scored 16 points, Arturo Dean added 13 points and Bryce Thompson had 11 points for Oklahoma State (11-11, 3-8), which lost for the fourth time in its last five games.

The Cowboys shot 51% and were 7 of 19 on 3-pointers.

Takeaways

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys missed an opportunity for a marquee win after jumping to an 18-9 lead and opening the game shooting 8 of 10 from the field. Oklahoma State had issues with Houston’s defensive pressure and couldn’t stop the Cougars on the boards.

Houston: Missing second-leading scorer Emanuel Sharp and reserve Ja’Vier Francis, who were out of the lineup with injuries, the Cougars started slowly. However, Houston recovered to make 11 of its final 16 field goals of the first half and take a 39-33 lead into halftime.

Key moment

After Oklahoma State cut Houston’s lead to 68-63 with 30 seconds remaining, Mylik Wilson and Cryer each made two free throws to ice the win.

Key stat

Houston outrebounded Oklahoma State 40-24, including an 18-4 advantage in offensive rebounds, which the Cougars turned into 16 second-chance points.

Up next

Houston travels to Colorado on Saturday. Oklahoma State hosts Arizona State on Sunday.

