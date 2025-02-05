Florida State pulls away late, beats Notre Dame 67-60 to snap four-game losing streak

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jamir Watkins scored 21 points, Malique Ewin added 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Florida State pulled away late to beat Notre Dame 67-60 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game losing streak.

Florida State (14-9, 5-7 ACC) remains unbeaten at home (8-0) against Notre Dame (10-12, 4-7).

The Seminoles never trailed in the second half and led by as many as nine points. Notre Dame cut its deficit to 56-55 with 2:46 to play. Daquan Davis answered with a jumper and Ewin scored Florida State’s next seven points and the Seminoles pushed the advantage to 65-57 with 38 seconds left.

Watkins was 8 of 15 from that included all three of the Seminoles’ 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. Ewin was 6-of-9 shooting and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Markus Burton scored 22 points to lead Notre Dame. Tae Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Notre Dame opened on a 17-7 run but Florida State answered with a 22-2 run and led 29-28 at the break. Florida State had its largest lead, 43-34, with 15:18 to play. It was then tied three more times before the midway point of the second half.

Notre Dame plays at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Florida State plays at Wake Forest on Feb. 12.

