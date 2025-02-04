Simmons leads San Jose State against Air Force

San Jose State Spartans (9-14, 2-8 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (13-9, 3-7 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces Air Force after Amiah Simmons scored 32 points in San Jose State’s 99-85 loss to the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Falcons have gone 8-3 in home games. Air Force ranks second in the MWC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Jayda McNabb averaging 3.9.

The Spartans have gone 2-8 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Air Force is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points lower than the 41.2% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.3 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (44.5%).

The Falcons and Spartans match up Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Milahnie Perry is scoring 16.0 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Falcons. Madison Smith is averaging 13.5 points and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Sydni Summers is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 9.5 points. Simmons is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 67.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press