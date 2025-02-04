Bradley hosts Belmont following Johnson’s 27-point performance

Belmont Bruins (15-8, 7-5 MVC) at Bradley Braves (18-5, 9-3 MVC)

Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bradley hosts Belmont after Jaquan Johnson scored 27 points in Bradley’s 83-69 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Braves are 10-2 on their home court. Bradley has a 4-0 record in one-possession games.

The Bruins are 7-5 in conference games. Belmont is fourth in the MVC with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Brigham Rogers averaging 2.1.

Bradley makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.1%). Belmont averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Bradley allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duke Deen is averaging 13.3 points and four assists for the Braves. Zek Montgomery is averaging 12.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games.

Jonathan Pierre is shooting 41.5% and averaging 14.3 points for the Bruins. Tyler Lundblade is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, averaging 75.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bruins: 6-4, averaging 81.7 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press