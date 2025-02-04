Pelote leads Western Carolina against Furman after 27-point showing

Western Carolina Catamounts (6-15, 2-8 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (17-6, 5-5 SoCon)

Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina plays Furman after Bernard Pelote scored 27 points in Western Carolina’s 80-76 overtime loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Paladins are 9-2 in home games. Furman averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 8.1 points per game.

The Catamounts are 2-8 in SoCon play. Western Carolina has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Furman’s average of 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Western Carolina allows. Western Carolina averages 68.2 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 68.3 Furman allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pjay Smith Jr. is scoring 16.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Paladins. Nick Anderson is averaging 15.0 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

Brandon Morgan is averaging 6.5 points for the Catamounts. Pelote is averaging 17.7 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Catamounts: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press