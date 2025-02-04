DePaul hosts Villanova after Poplar’s 24-point game

Villanova Wildcats (12-10, 5-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-12, 2-10 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits DePaul after Wooga Poplar scored 24 points in Villanova’s 62-60 loss to the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons are 10-5 on their home court. DePaul is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wildcats are 5-6 in conference games. Villanova is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

DePaul averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.7 per game Villanova allows. Villanova averages 76.0 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.5 DePaul allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Meyer is shooting 40.8% and averaging 12.0 points for the Blue Demons. CJ Gunn is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Eric Dixon is scoring 24.2 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Wildcats. Poplar is averaging 15.8 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 72.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press