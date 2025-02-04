Williams leads Lafayette against Loyola (MD) after 20-point showing

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (9-12, 4-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette faces Loyola (MD) after Caleb Williams scored 20 points in Lafayette’s 76-61 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Leopards are 6-4 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League with 22.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 4.7.

The Greyhounds have gone 4-6 against Patriot League opponents. Loyola (MD) has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Lafayette is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Loyola (MD) allows to opponents. Loyola (MD) averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Lafayette gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vander Baan is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Leopards. Andrew Phillips is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Milos Ilic is averaging 13.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Jacob Theodosiou is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Greyhounds: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press