Southern Cal drops to No. 7 after loss; UCLA, South Carolina, Notre Dame remain atop women’s Top 25

Southern Cal’s second loss of the season dropped the Trojans to seventh in The Associated Press Top 25 women’s basketball poll Monday.

The previously No. 4 Trojans were shocked in Iowa when the Hawkeyes beat them 76-69 Sunday on a day Caitlin Clark’s jersey was retired. USC’s only other loss came at home to Notre Dame in November.

UCLA, South Carolina and Notre Dame remained the top three teams in the rankings. The Bruins received all 32 first-place votes in the poll from a national media panel, picking up the one that the Gamecocks garnered last week.

The Bruins beat Minnesota 79-53 in their lone game last week to remain as the only unbeaten team in the country. South Carolina knocked off then-No. 18 Tennessee and Auburn. The victory over the Tigers on Sunday came on a day when the Gamecocks retired the jersey of A’ja Wilson.

Texas, UConn and LSU all moved up a spot to follow the Fighting Irish. Ohio State, TCU and Duke remained eight through 10.

Rising Wildcats

No. 11 Kentucky has its best ranking in four years behind first-year coach Kenny Brooks. The Wildcats (19-2), who last were ranked this high in 2021, have their bye week before hitting a tough stretch of the SEC schedule to close the regular season. They still have games left against South Carolina, LSU, Texas and Tennessee.

The only two losses this season came against North Carolina on Dec. 5 and Texas A&M on Jan. 23.

Conference breakdown

With no new teams in the poll this week, the Southeastern Conference remained atop the standings with eight teams ranked. The ACC had seven. The Big Ten was next with five. The Big 12 has four ranked teams and the Big East one.

Games of the week

No. 9 TCU at No. 12 Kansas State, Wednesday. First place in the Big 12 will be on the line when the Horned Frogs visit the Wildcats. Both teams are 9-1 in conference play.

No. 5 UConn at No. 19 Tennessee, Thursday. These two will renew their rivalry with the Huskies visiting the Lady Vols. It will be the first time that UConn sees Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell’s pressing style.

No. 2 South Carolina at No. 4 Texas, Sunday. The Longhorns will try and avenge a 17-point loss in Columbia last month. South Carolina has a one-game lead in the standings on the Longhorns, Kentucky and LSU.

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer