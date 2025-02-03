San Jose State takes on Fresno State after Uduje’s 24-point game

San Jose State Spartans (11-12, 4-7 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (5-17, 1-10 MWC)

Fresno, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State plays Fresno State after Josh Uduje scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 75-64 win against the Air Force Falcons.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-5 in home games. Fresno State is fifth in the MWC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Mykell Robinson averaging 5.7.

The Spartans are 4-7 in MWC play. San Jose State averages 9.8 turnovers per game and is 4-8 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Fresno State’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.5 per game Fresno State allows.

The Bulldogs and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zaon Collins is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Bulldogs. Alex Crawford is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Uduje is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Spartans. Will McClendon is averaging 11.9 points and 3.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 71.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Spartans: 4-6, averaging 68.6 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press