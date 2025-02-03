Belton leads Texas Southern against UAPB after 21-point showing

Texas Southern Tigers (9-10, 8-0 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-15, 1-7 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits UAPB after Jaida Belton scored 21 points in Texas Southern’s 82-69 win against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-4 at home. UAPB has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 8-0 in conference matchups. Texas Southern has a 1-8 record against teams over .500.

UAPB averages 51.1 points per game, 20.2 fewer points than the 71.3 Texas Southern allows. Texas Southern averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is scoring 13.7 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Golden Lions. Kristyna Boyd is averaging 7.8 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 37.3% over the past 10 games.

Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 13.2 points for the Tigers. Aylasia Fantroy is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 50.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

