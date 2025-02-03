Delaware State faces Morgan State in conference showdown

Morgan State Bears (9-12, 2-4 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (3-16, 0-6 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kiarra Mcelrath and Delaware State host Laila Fair and Morgan State in MEAC action.

The Hornets have gone 3-4 at home. Delaware State ranks seventh in the MEAC with 19.3 defensive rebounds per game led by McKenzie Stewart averaging 5.5.

The Bears are 2-4 in MEAC play. Morgan State has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware State is shooting 35.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points lower than the 42.5% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State averages 59.6 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Delaware State allows.

The Hornets and Bears square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Najah Lane is averaging 5.6 points for the Hornets. Mcelrath is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman is scoring 9.8 points per game with 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bears. Naya Ojukwu is averaging 9.5 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 47.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 0-10, averaging 55.5 points, 25.4 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 59.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press