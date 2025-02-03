No. 17 NC State Wolfpack face the No. 10 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (17-4, 8-1 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (17-4, 9-1 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 NC State hosts No. 10 Duke.

The Wolfpack are 12-0 on their home court. NC State scores 76.0 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Blue Devils are 8-1 in ACC play. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Jadyn Donovan averaging 6.9.

NC State makes 44.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Duke scores 12.5 more points per game (75.8) than NC State allows (63.3).

The Wolfpack and Blue Devils square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 16.9 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.4 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% over the past 10 games.

Taina Mair is averaging 6.7 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils. Toby Fournier is averaging 11.7 points and 6.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 36.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press