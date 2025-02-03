BYU hosts Love and Arizona

Arizona Wildcats (15-6, 9-2 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (15-6, 6-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits BYU after Caleb Love scored 27 points in Arizona’s 81-72 win against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cougars have gone 11-1 at home. BYU scores 81.0 points while outscoring opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Wildcats are 9-2 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is 14-6 against opponents with a winning record.

BYU makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.4 percentage points higher than Arizona has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Arizona has shot at a 47.4% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of BYU have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tobe Awaka is averaging 7.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Wildcats. Love is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 75.9 points, 29.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 79.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press