No. 15 North Carolina takes road win streak into matchup with Stanford

North Carolina Tar Heels (19-4, 7-3 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (11-9, 3-6 ACC)

Stanford, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 North Carolina will try to keep its seven-game road win streak alive when the Tar Heels play Stanford.

The Cardinal are 10-2 in home games. Stanford is eighth in the ACC with 33.4 points per game in the paint led by Nunu Agara averaging 10.3.

The Tar Heels are 7-3 in conference games. North Carolina is 17-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Stanford averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 5.4 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Stanford gives up.

The Cardinal and Tar Heels match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Agara is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Cardinal. Elena Bosgana is averaging 11.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.4 points per game with 9.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.5 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 65.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.2 points, 35.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press