Minnesota visits No. 1 UCLA following Betts’ 33-point game

Minnesota Golden Gophers (18-4, 6-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (20-0, 8-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA hosts Minnesota after Lauren Betts scored 33 points in UCLA’s 82-67 victory against the Maryland Terrapins.

The Bruins are 8-0 on their home court. UCLA is the Big Ten leader with 13.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Betts averaging 4.6.

The Golden Gophers are 6-4 against Big Ten opponents. Minnesota is ninth in the Big Ten with 16.2 assists per game led by Amaya Battle averaging 4.3.

UCLA averages 82.4 points, 25.8 more per game than the 56.6 Minnesota gives up. Minnesota averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.0 per game UCLA allows.

The Bruins and Golden Gophers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 7.9 points. Betts is averaging 18 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Grace Grocholski is shooting 42.0% and averaging 12.0 points for the Golden Gophers. Mallory Heyer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.3 points, 40.4 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 34.1 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

