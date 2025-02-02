No. 19 Cal hosts Pittsburgh following Faye’s 21-point game

Pittsburgh Panthers (9-13, 1-8 ACC) at California Golden Bears (18-4, 6-3 ACC)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh takes on No. 19 Cal after Khadija Faye scored 21 points in Pittsburgh’s 58-46 loss to the Stanford Cardinal.

The Golden Bears are 11-1 in home games. Cal is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers have gone 1-8 against ACC opponents. Pittsburgh ranks ninth in the ACC allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

Cal averages 74.0 points, 8.9 more per game than the 65.1 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 62.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 62.2 Cal gives up.

The Golden Bears and Panthers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 10.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Ioanna Krimili is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Faye is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Mikayla Johnson is averaging 11.6 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 7-3, averaging 68.9 points, 34.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press