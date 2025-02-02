Belmont hosts Evansville after Pozzato’s 29-point showing

Evansville Purple Aces (8-14, 5-6 MVC) at Belmont Bruins (15-7, 7-4 MVC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -11.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Evansville takes on Belmont after Gabriel Pozzato scored 29 points in Evansville’s 78-74 victory over the Murray State Racers.

The Bruins have gone 8-3 at home. Belmont has a 4-3 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Purple Aces have gone 5-6 against MVC opponents. Evansville has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

Belmont averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 8.0 per game Evansville gives up. Evansville’s 43.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points lower than Belmont has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Pierre is averaging 14.1 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bruins. Carter Whitt is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Aces, while averaging 12.7 points. Tayshawn Comer is shooting 43.1% and averaging 18.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Purple Aces: 5-5, averaging 65.7 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press