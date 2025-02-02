SE Louisiana plays Lamar in conference showdown

Lamar Cardinals (13-9, 8-3 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-9, 7-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Andrew Holifield and Lamar take on Sam Hines Jr. and SE Louisiana in Southland action.

The Lions have gone 5-2 at home. SE Louisiana is 5-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Cardinals are 8-3 against Southland opponents. Lamar is 6-4 against opponents with a winning record.

SE Louisiana’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Lamar gives up. Lamar averages 71.8 points per game, 3.4 more than the 68.4 SE Louisiana allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Burton is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 7.7 points. Hines is shooting 51.1% and averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games.

Adam Hamilton is averaging 9.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Cardinals. Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 72.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press