Idaho State hosts Reynolds and Northern Colorado

Northern Colorado Bears (16-6, 8-1 Big Sky) at Idaho State Bengals (10-10, 5-4 Big Sky)

Pocatello, Idaho; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Colorado faces Idaho State after Langston Reynolds scored 23 points in Northern Colorado’s 87-69 win over the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.

The Bengals have gone 8-2 in home games. Idaho State ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 14.4 assists per game led by Dylan Darling averaging 5.9.

The Bears are 8-1 in conference games. Northern Colorado ranks second in the Big Sky shooting 35.3% from 3-point range.

Idaho State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Northern Colorado gives up. Northern Colorado averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Idaho State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darling is averaging 17.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Bengals. Connor Hollenbeck is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaron Rillie is averaging 10.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists for the Bears. Reynolds is averaging 17.4 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 63.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 5-5, averaging 74.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Bears: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press