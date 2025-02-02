SMU jumps out early, slams 7 dunks and cruises past Stanford 85-61

DALLAS (AP) — Samet Yigitoglu scored 17 points, Boopie Miller added 10 points and matched a season high with 10 assists, and SMU cruised to an 85-61 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.

Matt Cross and Kario Oquendo each added 16 points for SMU (17-5, 8-3 ACC), which has won six of its last seven games. Chuck Harris made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points.

SMU shot 53% (31 of 58) overall and made 12 of 24 from long range. The Mustangs also finished with seven dunks that included back-to-back slams from Yigitoglu and Oquendo with about 13 minutes remaining.

Oziyah Sellers scored 19 points and Maxime Raynaud had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Stanford (15-7, 7-4), which had a four-game winning streak end.

Yigitoglu made consecutive dunks to stretch SMU’s lead to 29-11 midway through the first half. The Mustangs scored the next five points and built a 45-25 lead at the break. Cross made three 3-pointers and scored 15 first-half points. Yigitoglu and Oquendo each finished with 12 points.

Raynaud paced the Cardinal with 15 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the floor while seven other Cardinal shot just 4 of 20 in the first half. Sellers’ 3-pointer pulled Stanford to 55-37 about five minutes into the second half but it didn’t get closer.

On Wednesday, Stanford hosts Wake Forest while SMU plays at Virginia Tech.

