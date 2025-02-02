Meadow’s 20 lead Boise State past Fresno State 82-60

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Andrew Meadow’s 20 points helped Boise State defeat Fresno State 82-60 on Saturday night.

Meadow shot 7 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Broncos (15-7, 7-4 Mountain West Conference). Tyson Degenhart scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Alvaro Cardenas shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points, while adding seven assists.

Brian Amuneke led the way for the Bulldogs (5-17, 1-10) with 16 points. Alex Crawford added 15 points and four assists for Fresno State. Elijah Price had 11 points and three blocks.

Boise State took the lead with 15:23 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 44-26 at halftime, with Meadow racking up 11 points. Boise State outscored Fresno State in the second half by four points, with Julian Bowie scoring a team-high nine points after the break.

Both teams next play Tuesday. Boise State visits UNLV and Fresno Stateplays San Jose State at home.

