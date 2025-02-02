Saunders hits 6 3-pointers, scores 22 points and BYU beats UCF 81-75 for fourth straight win

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Richie Saunders made six 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead BYU to an 81-75 victory over UCF on Saturday for its fourth straight win.

Mawot Mag added 18 points and matched a career-best with five assists for BYU (15-6, 6-4 Big 12). Trevin Knell chipped in with 15 points. Keba Keita scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Keyshawn Hall scored 20 points for UCF (13-8, 4-6). Moustapha Thiam scored 17 points, Darius Johnson added 16 and Jordan Ivy-Curry had 14.

Mag scored six points and Keita’s dunk ended an 8-0 surge to open the second half and BYU led 46-40. Consecutive 3s by Ivy-Curry and Hall gave UCF its only lead of the half, 58-55, with 8:42 remaining.

It was tied three more times before Saunders hit a 3 for a 68-65 advantage with 4:04 remaining and the Cougars led the rest of the way.

Johnson scored 12 points and Thiam had 10 to help UCF build a 40-38 halftime advantage. Knell scored 13 first-half points and Saunders added 11 to pace BYU.

BYU hosts Arizona on Tuesday.

UCF plays at home against Cincinnati on Wednesday.

